Damian Priest Reflects On Friendship With Fellow WWE Star Dominik Mysterio

For two years, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio worked together as stablemates within The Judgment Day on WWE television. Behind the scenes, though, Priest attests that they grew so close that he now considers "Dirty Dom" to be like family.

On a recent edition of "Delivering Happiness," Priest opened up about his relationship with Dominik, which initially began when Dominik came in to make his in-ring debut in 2020. "When I first met him, he was, I don't want to say lost, but he didn't have a direction," Priest said. "He was paired with his dad [Rey]. He had short hair, clean cut. He was just wrestling and having fun. I think once everyone decided a change needed to be made and he joined the Judgment Day, then he and I, along with Rhea [Ripley], got a lot closer. Then it was on a daily basis that we were hanging out.

"It wasn't just at the arenas. We were going out afterwards," Priest continued. "He was training in Orlando close to where I live, so then we were meeting up for dinner and stuff like that. He was around me a lot, then we really got to become like family. It's crazy seeing what I knew then to seeing what I know now of him and the way he is. Not the same kid."

At WWE SummerSlam 2024, Priest and Rhea Ripley were both cast out of The Judgment Day, with the group since moving forward with the likes of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Dominik. In the present day, Dominik reigns as the WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champions, while also remaining one of WWE's biggest heat magnets. Meanwhile, Priest is a regular fixture on "WWE SmackDown," currently feuding with Aleister Black.

