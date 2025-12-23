Jazmyn Nyx Details WWE Process For Choosing A Ring Name

Following a successful career in soccer, Jade Gentile traded in her cleats for a pair of wrestling boots so she could begin a new athletic venture in WWE. Along with it came the adoption of a different skillset, scenery, and her first official ring name, which fans now know as Jazmyn Nyx. During a recent interview with "The Ariel Helwani Show," Gentile explained how her persona as "Jazmyn Nyx" materialized.

"It's not an automatic guarantee you're going to be on TV," she said. "There's a lot of people training every single day to get on TV, so I think whenever they realize, 'Okay, she's improving, she's working hard, I think she's ready for TV,' they reach out to you and ask you what names would you want, like give us a list. Some people, they'll give a list and they don't pick from the list. It just depends on what they want and what they see you as. I put 'Jazmyn' on there. I had another name. I can't remember what it was, but Jazmyn was my top two. They were like, 'Okay, we like Jazmyn, we're going to go with that. Do you like it?' I was 'Yeah.' That's how it happened."

According to Gentile, the "Jazmyn" aspect came in relation to one of her favorite childhood franchises, Bratz, which includes a doll with a rhyming name, Yasmin. In order to better fit her wrestling character, though, Gentile tweaked the name to Jazmyn. Ironically, Gentile's real first name — Jade — is also one belonging to another original Bratz doll.

"Everyone compares me to a Bratz doll, so it worked with my character," she added. Since leaving WWE almost three months ago, Gentile has continued using her ring name in public appearances.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.