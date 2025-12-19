Lana Ranks Gunther In Scheme Of Great WWE Heels

While GUNTHER may not be in the good graces of many WWE fans since making John Cena give up by forcing him to tap out to a sleeper hold he had cinched in on him during Cena's last ever match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, that certainly is not the case for WWE's Lana. During an appearance on TMZ Sports' "Inside The Ring", Lana shared that she thought very highly of GUNTHER's heel work and revealed she had become a massive fan of his after watching his final match against Cena.

"In my opinion Rusev is the greatest heel, but GUNTHER is right there with him and of course I'm going to be a little biased," Lana said. "You know, when you think about a heel and you're like 'Oh I don't like that person. I just don't like him.' That is a good heel and that's what GUNTHER was doing."

Although Lana did acknowledge that GUNTHER got on her nerves prior to watching his last match against Cena, she attributed his lack of focus on trying to be a likable or cool heel character as the reason for such.

"Sometimes instead of doing some fancy move, he's just going to shove him and then like choke him out. We all understand that. You know, we all understand getting choked out. It's not some crazy high-flying maneuver. I think he's so good with that. He doesn't try to be cool on social media. He doesn't try to become popular. He rides that lane of being like, 'I'm going to crush people's souls. I'm going to crush their dreams.'"

