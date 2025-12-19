Backstage Report On Current Mentality In WWE On Hiring New Wrestlers

Over the past three years, WWE's developmental system has grown exponentially, with programs such as "WWE ID" and "WWE LFG" being outlets for younger stars to be showcased in addition to "WWE NXT." The Connecticut-based promotion has also not been shy when signing performers from other companies, with the product integrating more AEW and TNA talent than ever before. However, going into the new year, WWE will reportedly hit the pause button on its recruiting process.

According to Dave Meltzer in a new edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," AEW and TNA stars who have contacted WWE have been told that the company is not looking to hire any new talent. The report states that WWE's developmental system has become crowded as of late, and with many wrestlers ready to make the next step in their careers, the promotion doesn't want to add to its roster. That said, Meltzer notes that top level outside talent such as Chris Jericho or Leon Slater would be the exception, with both stars rumored to be featured on WWE television in 2026.

Despite WWE shutting the door on more talent, the newsletter revealed that the company has been interested in short-term contracts, having signed Jake Something, Steve Maclin, Zachary Wentz and AJ Francis to three month deals. WWE also announced the signings of Meghan Walker, Cyrus Habibi-Likio and Jessica Bogdanov, all of which are young stars set to officially join "NXT" in the near future.