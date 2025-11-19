Tony Khan Gets Candid About WWE's Counterprogramming Of AEW, TNA Partnership

WWE and AEW have been locked in heated competition, starting even before the days of "AEW Dynamite" going head-to-head against "WWE NXT" before the developmental brand moved to Tuesday nights. Despite the change, WWE continues to schedule shows on important dates for AEW, including the recent "NXT" versus TNA "Showdown" special that went head-to-head with AEW's "Title Tuesday" special, when "Dynamite" had to switch up nights due to the MLB playoffs.

AEW President Tony Khan recently sat down on "The Ariel Helwani Show" and spoke with the host about all things wrestling, and addressed former AEW star Matt Hardy's previous comments on the show. Hardy said that he believed the WWE and TNA partnership might have been created to hurt AEW. Khan said that he loves both Matt and Jeff Hardy despite their AEW departures, and said he didn't find the comments to be malicious.

"I respect that opinion a lot," he said. "I think it's probably true, and I respect that Matt said it, honestly, that's really cool... I think it's a very interesting collaboration. I think Matt hit the nail on the head that it makes sense, and AEW is a very strong challenger brand, and it's not that unusual."

Khan said he takes it as a compliment, and compared it to back when WCW was starting to take off, and Smokey Mountain Wrestling was running shows to compete with the promotion. He explained that Vince McMahon sent WWF wrestlers to the promotion to compete with WCW, and it's not uncommon to see WWE collaborate with another company when there's a challenger brand.

"So, it's not that unusual, and again, I don't take it personally at all," Khan said. "It makes sense, looking at the wrestling playbook of the WWF."