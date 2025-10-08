AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday - 10/7/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

For many people, the biggest talking point coming out of the sixth anniversary edition of "AEW Dynamite" was the surprise return of Andrade El Idolo. He was fresh off his exit from WWE, becoming the first man in history to jump ship to AEW twice, and made an immediate impact by attacking Kenny Omega right away. Everyone was talking about Andrade, he had seemingly kicked off one of the biggest feuds of his entire career, and with WrestleDream less than two weeks away, there was no way that AEW was going to have another two-and-a-half hour special and not have Andrade feature right?... Right?

Sadly, I'm wrong, and this isn't really going to be a gripe on the Andrade situation alone. Instead, this is going to be something of a small rant about how time and time again, AEW set things up for a big moment and miss that moment through the sheer lack of trying to capitalize on something.

You have Andrade, a man whose name was on the lips of everyone last week, attacking one of, if not the most accomplished, wrestlers in AEW, and someone who is more beloved by the fanbase than anyone else in Omega. The two men did have a match in 2021 for AAA that was very good and well worth a watch, but to have that match on AEW, and more specifically, an AEW pay-per-view, felt like something that should have been featured heavily on a show that was literally going head-to-head with "WWE NXT." You could have had Andrade let loose through Don Callis as a mouthpiece about his former employer, or even just showing up to attack Omega and make the match official, giving the company an extra week to let fans know why they should care about this bout more than anything else on the show.

None of that happened. In fact, there was no mention of Andrade on this show at all, and this was a night where The Don Callis Family were involved in two separate matches and two backstage segments. This has been a problem in AEW for a long time, and while some fans will see it as "planting a seed" or "setting something up for it to be paid off later" as a way to say that the company does long-term storytelling better than the competition, there is a big difference between that and simply not bothering to further the story at all. It's such a simple concept, and AEW gets in its own way so many times over it.

I'm not saying that I wanted "Title Tuesday" to be 150 minutes of Andrade and Omega, but when you literally have a pay-per-view in 11 days and still haven't made something like that match official, it's just bad business. That match will put butts in the seats, but those seats are still empty right now because AEW decided to tell half a story and not bother to even attempt to think of the second half.

