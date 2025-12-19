Backstage Details On WWE's Plans For AAA Rey De Reyes 2026

With 2026 on the horizon, announcements for next year's wrestling events are revving up. Such is the case with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, which is reportedly set to host a major show just before the spring season hits.

According to "WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select," AAA's Rey De Reyes event is currently penciled in for Saturday, March 14, with the Auditorio GNP Seguros in Pueblo, Mexico as its location. Further details have yet to emerge, though the report suggested that WWE talent will be involved in the show as well.

The 2025 Rey De Reyes event featured a main event title match between El Hijo del Vikingo and then-AAA Mega Champion Alberto El Patron. Patron, once known to WWE fans as Alberto Del Rio, emerged victorious.

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE confirmed that it had acquired AAA. In the months following, a number of AAA talent appeared on "WWE NXT," "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" programming. Conversely, several WWE stars have competed at AAA shows in Mexico, including Dominik Mysterio, Natalya, Lola Vice, Chelsea Green, and Ethan Page. Dominik, Green, and Page even reign as the AAA Mega and AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions, respectively.

Together, WWE and AAA have also reignited the cross-promotional series known as Worlds Collide. The first came in June, where names from "Raw," "SmackDown," "NXT" and AAA faced off in Inglewood, California. The second AAA-WWE Worlds Collide event took talent to Las Vegas, where Dominik Mysterio notably dethroned El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship. The next crossover will unfold tomorrow as AAA hosts Guerra De Titanes in Mexico with WWE stars such as Dragon Lee, Rey Fenix, Rey Mysterio, and Je'Von Evans in action.