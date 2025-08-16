The Who's Who In AAA: The Luchadores Everyone's Talking About

Hola mis amigos, ¡es hora de hablar de Lucha Libre profesional nuevamente! While I'd love to do this whole piece in Spanish, I don't trust Google Translate enough for it to be 100% accurate.

Anyway, back in April 2025, it was announced that WWE had purchased Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA World Wide, with the deal officially going through over the summer. It was a piece of news that stunned a lot of people as it was very clear that AAA had been looking to sell for some time, but no one expected WWE to simply buy the promotion as a working relationship probably would have worked just as well. However, the company is now under the WWE umbrella, meaning that the WWE Universe now gets the chance to learn a whole new set of names, see a whole new style, and be able to broaden their horizons content-wise.

That is who this piece is aimed at, the fans who have seen or heard a few things about AAA but don't really know where to start as getting access to their events is extremely difficult outside of Mexico if you don't have a VPN. So what better way to start than by talking about the thing in wrestling that is arguably the most important when it comes to getting fans invested, the characters?

Long time fans of wrestling will already be familiar with AAA thanks to their previous relationship with AEW, and the amount of stars on their roster that were part of the Lucha Underground cast, but for the new fans, this one is for you. So sit back, relax, and join me on a journey to Mexico City where we break down some of the biggest, and most popular stars in AAA for you to get behind immediately.