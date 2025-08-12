WWE Hall Of Famer Set For AAA TripleMania Commentary Team

AAA is gearing up for Triplemania, the first Triplemania since being taken over by WWE, and the commentary panel will include Corey Graves and a WWE Hall of Famer.

Graves announced on this week's "WWE Raw" that WWE legend and former commentator JBL will be alongside him at the English commentary desk on August 16. Graves was also on the commentary desk at Worlds Collide in June, when he announced alongside Konnan. "PWInsider" has also reported that long-time WWE Spanish commentator Marcelo Rodriguez will be a part of the Spanish broadcast. Rodriguez, like Graves, was also on the Worlds Collide announcing desk, teaming with Jose Manuel Guillen.

JBL, who has rubbed Mexican audiences the wrong way on numerous occasions, has made prior appearances in AAA, when he made random appearances at various wrestling promotions last year and earlier this year.

JBL was a commentator on the main roster for several years following his retirement, but left in 2017. He made a guest commentary appearance at the start of the year on "WWE Raw" for the match between Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio. JBL had some praise for his co-commentator earlier this year, after Graves vented his frustration about not being included in the main roster commentary panel and being replaced by Pat McAfee. The WWE Hall of Famer praised both Graves and McAfee, and stated that there was space for both stars on the commentary desk.

Five matches have so far been announced for Triplemania, with a few matches featuring WWE main roster stars. Three WWE stars will feature in the AAA Mega Championship, where champion El Hijo del Vikingo will defend his title against Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio.