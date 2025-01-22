WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Touches On Corey Graves Situation

After a week of uncertainty, the situation between Corey Graves and WWE seems to be resolved. Graves was back at his post as "NXT" color commentator last night, putting to end a saga that began with some fiery social media posts from Graves, which were later deleted, and his absence from both "NXT" and "WWE Speed." As such, fans are now left to speculate whether the situation will become a work, was always a work, or if WWE and Graves were able to find common ground.

Days before Graves' return to the booth, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, himself a former WWE color commentator, spoke about the situation on the latest "Something to Wrestle." And JBL was largely Switzerland, stating he understood WWE's reported decision to go with Pat McAfee over Graves on the main roster, while also sympathizing with Graves' unhappiness.

"I can understand," JBL said. "There's only three commentary spots, unless you have two color commentators on a certain show, like we've had before with the three man booth. There's only three color commentator spots. And so you've got to move guys around, and that happens. And I can certainly understand Corey's angst in this. I don't know [anything], only what was read. And certainly, texts do not denote tone, so you don't know what tone this was written in.

"I think Corey's done an incredible job. I think Corey is an incredible commentator. I think Pat McAfee is too. I think...look, Pat adds so much to WWE. It's wonderful that he comes in and it's wonderful that he has this huge following. He does such an incredible job. They're completely different. And for me, I think there's room for both, and I certainly hope they find room for both."

