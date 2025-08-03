The Most Bizarre Lucha Underground Stars

Take the weirdest, most outlandish wrestling character you can imagine. They could be supernatural and spooky like The Undertaker, they could be an anxious millennial cowboy like Hangman Adam Page, they could even be a pirate who disappears for a couple of months and then returns to reveal that he is in love with his own sister, like Paul Burchill (that last one really happened by the way). Now imagine that character joins a brand new wrestling company, walks through the door of the locker room, and discovers that they aren't the strangest person in the room, but they are relatively normal by comparison.

The locker room they most likely walked into was the one inside The Temple in Boyle Heights, California, and the company they joined was Lucha Underground. Throughout the mid-2010s, Lucha Underground was quite simply the most insane promotion to have ever made it to a television screen. It took all of the athleticism of a super indie, the Grindhouse aesthetic of a Robert Rodriguez movie (who was also an Executive Producer for the show), and all of the wildest soap opera moments from companies like WWE, and injected that mixture with enough steroids and psychedelic drugs to kill a herd of elephants.

If all of that sounds like something that might pique your interest, you aren't the only one, as the company still has a loyal cult-like following to this day, despite its final season airing in 2018. However, it was the cast of characters that made people fall in love with the show, and that's what we're here to talk about today. So sit back, relax, and join us for another journey to Boyle Heights, California, as we take a look at some of the most bizarre characters in the wild history of Lucha Underground.