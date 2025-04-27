It has been over a decade since the El Rey Network aired the pilot episode of their new wrestling show, "Lucha Underground." At the time, no one knew the impact that the show would have on the wider wrestling world, but despite only running for a total of four seasons, Lucha Underground has become one of the most beloved wrestling products of the last 20 years.

The show managed to combine the exciting Lucha Libre style from Mexico, a grimy B-movie aesthetic that wouldn't look out of place in the Robert Rodriguez universe (who also acted as one of the show's developers), and a cinematic style of storytelling that would not only become influential, but extremely pivotal during the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, there would likely be no Firefly Funhouse without Lucha Underground.

Throughout the four seasons that the show was on the air, dozens of wrestlers from around the world passed through the doors of the famous Temple in Boyle Heights, and a number of them, despite going by different names on the show, have gone on to become some of the biggest stars in wrestling today. Which begs the question: where are the stars of Lucha Underground today?