Lucha Underground's Weirdest Storylines

When it comes to diving in to the absurd world of Lucha Underground, the Cueto family is Ground Zero for all the weirdness that followed in the four seasons that ended up airing on the El Rey Network.

Dario Cueto, played by Spanish actor Luis Fernandez-Gil, was the "owner" of Lucha Underground. Cueto's backstory was one shrouded in mystery. Growing up, he dreamt of opening up his own fighting league with the seemingly endless supply of money he had in his back pocket, and was so possessed by wanting to see some of the greatest wrestlers rip each other apart, he situated his office mere feet from the ring. Given his love of all things violent, Cueto would actually meet a grizzly end as he was shot dead at the end of season three, one of the many, MANY, characters in Lucha Underground lore to literally be killed.

At the start of season four, fans were introduced (or reintroduced) to Fernandez-Gil playing the role of Antonio Cueto, Dario's father. When Dario was shot, he made one last phone call to the man later revealed to be Antonio, who would run Lucha Underground after his son's death. However, it would be revealed later on that Antonio had always seen Dario as the weakest of his children, and ordered a hit on his own flesh and blood.

Dario would have always been seen as weak compared to his brother Matanza Cueto, who was played by Jeff "JC Mateo" Cobb. A monster who was supposedly possessed by an ancient Aztec god, Matanza had reportedly killed his and Dario's mother, as well as other members of the promotion, and ultimately had to be kept in a cage throughout his time on the show due to how insanely dangerous he was. He spent nearly an entire season "sacrificing" wrestlers to the gods before eventually being killed himself.