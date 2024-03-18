El Hijo Del Vikingo Forced To Vacate AAA Mega Championship

AAA star El Hijo del Vikingo has had to relinquish his AAA Mega Championship due to him being sidelined after suffering an injury.

The Mexican promotion announced on social media that Vikingo has vacated his title, and that a new champion will be determined at next month's Triplemania XXXII show in Monterrey on April 27. Qualifiers for the match at Triplemania XXXII have begun, with Alberto El Patron winning the first qualifier match, defeating Psycho Clown and Cibernetico.

¡DE ÚLTIMO MOMENTO! El Megacampeonato de AAA ha quedado vacante y será disputado en #TriplemaniaXXXII Monterrey Esta noche en Ciudad de México @PrideOfMexico, Cibernético y @Psychooriginal buscarán ser el primer retador en una lucha de 3 esquinas#OrígenesAAA — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) March 17, 2024

Vikingo's reign as AAA Mega Champion lasted 833 days, which is the longest reign in the title's history. The 26-year-old had to vacate the championship after a knee injury that he suffered recently forced him to undergo surgery. The Mexican star revealed later that he has ruptured ligaments and a torn meniscus, with reports suggesting that he could be out for anywhere between five and nine months. His injury occurred during a match on AULL in February, with the match being stopped due to its seriousness.

His reign as AAA Mega Champion began at AAA Triplemania Regia II in December 2021, when he defeated Jay Lethal, Bandido, Samuray del Sol, and Bobby Fish in a five-way match. Vikingo, who has wrestled in AEW and ROH since his debut AEW match against Kenny Omega in March 2023, last defended the Mega Championship in January on ROH against Action Andretti.