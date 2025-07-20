WINC Watchlist: 3 Must-See Mr. Iguana Matches

The final "must see" match of Iguana's is another one that is more based on accomplishment than it is a high octane performance. One of the recurring aspects of Iguana's AAA tenure, besides feuding with the Tokyo Bad Boys and teaming with Hamburguesa, has been his love/hate partnership with La Hiedra. Much like an earlier AAA story involving Hamburguesa developing feelings for Lady Maravilla, who feigned interest in Hamburguesa throughout, the Iguana/Hiedra dynamic has seen Iguana remain the well liked technico while Hiedra has been the questionable ruda, at times seemingly leading Iguana astray. Nevertheless, the two have remained partners, and it finally paid off for them in December 2024, when they defeated Crazzy Steve and Havoc to become the new AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions.

Again, those looking for the performance they got from Iguana at Worlds Collide will be disappointed, though it's not his fault. Though Iguana does wrestle a more serious match than normal by leaving Yezka in the back and doing some nice grappling with Steve early on, he isn't allowed to do a whole lot of high flying due to match time, and the fact that he and Hiedra are on the defensive for most of the match. It also won't surprise many to know that there was an obvious clash of styles between the lucha team and the US team of Steve and Havoc, leading to the match being just so-so. But it's again not about the match quality; it's about the accomplishment, which was the biggest in Iguana's career to that point, and if nothing else, a sign that AAA at least saw some value in him, opening the door for his true breakout just a few months later.