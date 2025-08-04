Additional Details On Changes Coming To AAA As Acquisition By WWE Finalized

Months after the initial announcement, WWE's purchase of AAA seemingly became official this past Friday. And already, the times they are a-changin'. In Friday's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer echoed much of what he had already said while reporting on such changes, including on the idea of a WWE Performance Center in Mexico. The Mexican PC will see Mexican trainers hired, taught the WWE style in the US PC, followed by those trainers, and US coaches, teaching talents to work a hybrid of WWE and lucha libre. Talents will also learn how recite scripted promos and build characters.

At the moment, AAA's referee core and their Spanish commentary team of Jose Manuel Guillen and Roberto Figueroa are all expected to keep their jobs, though the kayfabe behavior of AAA referees is expected to be "toned down." Older AAA talent is not expected to be retained, as WWE will look to incorporate some of their own talents, including El Grande Americano and Dominik Mysterio, into AAA instead, while also bringing in younger talent from the independent circuit.

Perhaps the juiciest new details revolved around AAA/WWE raiding rival promotion CMLL, something many, including Metlzer, believed was a formality. But according to Meltzer, the idea of a raid is unfounded, at least for the moment. Instead, WWE is looking to keep costs down for AAA, while also attempting to avoid a war with CMLL, though it's Meltzer believes war is inevitable. This news coincidentally comes after reports emerged that CMLL and their promotional partner, AEW, had been agreeing to deals with CMLL luchadors on dual contracts. It's unclear whether those deals led to AAA/WWE switching course on their talent plans.