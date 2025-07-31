Backstage Report Suggests WWE & AAA Eyeing Radical Title Change

It's been over three months since the initial news of WWE purchasing Mexican promotion AAA was revealed to the world over WrestleMania 41 weekend, and the sale looks to have officially gone through over the past few days. With that in mind, WWE are full steam ahead with being involved in the creative direction of AAA, and it seems that they might want one of their top stars to hold AAA's biggest championship.

According to WrestleVotes via the WrestleVotes radio show, WWE are seriously considering the idea of putting the AAA Mega Championship on current WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. This has stemmed from a surprise appearance Mysterio made at the most recent "AAA Alianzas" TV taping where he attacked Dragon Lee and current AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, demanding that he be included in the AAA Mega Championship match at the upcoming TripleMania XXXIII event in Mexico City on August 16. Both WWE and AAA are big fans of the idea of AAA's top title being featured on Netflix every week, and given the less than warm reception AAA fans gave Vikingo when he recently beat Alberto El Patron twice, there is every chance that Mysterio could be walking out of TripleMania XXXIII as the new AAA Mega Champion.

While Mysterio will have to contend with Vikingo, Lee, and El Grande Americano on August 16, he has another championship match to think about in the very near future as he is set to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam. Their match was originally set to take place at Night of Champions on June 28, but was postponed due to Mysterio suffering an injury. However, in the weeks that followed, Mysterio had sworn to Styles that he still wasn't medically cleared, but after being told that he would be stripped of his title if he was not re-evaluated by the WWE medical team, Mysterio came clean, attacked Styles, and their match was made official.