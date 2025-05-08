Backstage Update On CMLL's Response To WWE-AAA Deal

WWE's acquisition of Mexican promotion AAA is one of the biggest wrestling news stories to come out of Mexico in a number of years. Many fans, wrestlers, and media insiders are still unsure as to what the future holds for AAA, and Lucha Libre as a whole, but in a special column posted on Figure Four Weekly, Dave Meltzer was able to give some insight into what AAA's main rival, CMLL, thinks of the deal, and what they will be doing in the near future.

Relaying the thoughts of Superluchas' Ernesto Ocampo, when talking about the list of AAA talent that have reportedly signed some sort of deal with WWE already, Meltzer explained that WWE is also looking to bring in some of CMLL's top talent as well. CMLL are reportedly not going to make changes to their current wrestler's contracts, something that both Ocampo and Meltzer see as a major red flag as they are leaving themselves at the mercy of whatever WWE wants to do in Mexico, and leaves them in a similar situation that happened with Stephanie Vaquer following the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in 2024, who ended up leaving CMLL just a few days after the event after WWE had offered her a contract.

On the topic of AEW, they will be running a number of events with CMLL in mid-June, with the most noteworthy being the Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite" that will air from Arena Mexico, CMLL's main venue, on June 18. Meltzer believes that WWE will be watching that show extremely closely, and keeping an eye on any CMLL talent that catches their eye, as he believes that those who do impress WWE will receive an offer from them almost immediately after. Ocampo explained that CMLL need to act immediately regarding their contracts, and formulate a strict schedule with their partners, AEW, NJPW, ROH, and RevPro, so that talent can't get poached, but amazingly, that hasn't happened.