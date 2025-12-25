AEW's Mark Briscoe Explains The Origins Of The Conglomeration

With support from his allies in The Conglomeration, Mark Briscoe was able to become TNT Champion in AEW a few months back. The entire identity of The Conglomeration is that it's a group made up of seemingly disparate wrestlers, but as revealed by Briscoe on "AEW Unrestricted," the faction does have an origin story.

"It was myself, Kyle O'Reilly, and Orange Cassidy in a six-man tag team [match]," Briscoe said, explaining that they were taking part in the now-common all-star trios' matches in AEW. "Willow [Nightingale] was [hanging] around with Orange at the time, so she was in there with us, and she had some business that evening as well. So the four of us, we cut a promo together, and I said, ... 'Look at all these individuals that we have lined up here. The word of the day is conglomeration, because this is one hell of a conglomeration of individuals."

As Briscoe recalls, there was some kind of mistake in the first take of the promo, so the group tried a second time, and Briscoe left out the part about "conglomeration" being the word of the day. AEW backstage official Will Washington was present and relayed to Briscoe that he thought the line was worth keeping in there, so the future stable made one last attempt at the promo, with Briscoe adding "conglomeration" back in.

"The rest is history," Briscoe added.

Washington, who is a co-host of "Unrestricted," revealed that Briscoe almost always cuts his promos off the cuff, without any kind of a script. About a week later, Washington was sitting in a creative meeting with Tony Khan, who decided that the group should be named The Conglomeration based on the promo. They've since become one of the most prevalent stables on AEW TV.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW Unrestricted" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.