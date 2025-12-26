Blake Monroe Reflects On Becoming 'Bigger And Better' In WWE

This past June, Blake Monroe, formerly known as Mariah May, shocked the world when she made the jump from AEW to "WWE NXT," where she capitalized on her success in the Jacksonville-based promotion and took her talents to Orlando, Florida. When Monroe first made her "NXT" debut, many fans questioned if she would be allowed to keep "The Glamour" gimmick, or if she would be re-packaged into a different persona, and during a recent interview with "The Masked Man Show," the former AEW Women's World Champion explained how WWE elevated her character.

"That's another amazing thing I've experienced here, is it's such a collaboration ... My character's shaped in different ways and I knew coming to WWE, they were going to take what I did and make it bigger. That was such a huge appeal," she explained. "I always loved that I was so glamorous, but my in ring work was legit, and that comes from training in Japan. That comes from being a wrestling fan ... something I talked with them about before I even came to Florida was how can we make "The Glamour" bigger and better?"

Monroe also believes that her in-ring work is consistent, but her wardrobe, makeup, and promos often change from a visual perspective, as experimenting with her character has been one of the main reasons she wanted to sign with "NXT" instead of the main roster.