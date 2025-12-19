WWE Women's IC Champ Maxxine Dupri: Title Win 'Changed The Trajectory Of My Life'

Last month, Maxxine Dupri shocked the world when she defeated Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on "WWE Raw" at Madison Square Garden. Dupri's title victory came after a full year of consistently training at the WWE Performance Center as well as The Dungeon 2.0, and during a recent interview with the "Battleground Podcast," the 28-year-old claimed that the championship win was a life-altering moment for her.

"I shocked myself ... when that three count hit, I can't explain it to you because I've never felt this in a match until that moment. The literal roar of the crowd electrocuted my body. I was like, this is an out of body experience. I don't know how I felt like I was swimming upstream for so long and then I blinked and I just beat Becky Lynch ... 1000% changed the trajectory of my life with this right here."

When Dupri made her WWE debut in 2023, she started out as a manager who didn't seem to impress from an in-ring perspective, to an underdog performer who worked hard to earn the respect of the fans, though she admits that her past failures led to her being champion today.

"I think back to those moments that I wish I could erase, but at the same time I feel like those are the moments that created who Maxxine is and without failing I don't know that I would have been in this position. So in a weird way I'm grateful for how green I was and for being thrown in the deep end."

