AEW Announces Limited-Time Collaboration With Fast Food Brand

AEW will once again be partnering with a popular fast food brand to bring fans a deal for Worlds End on December 27. The company announced on Friday it will be partnering with White Castle for a new combo meal on the menu from the date of the pay-per-view through the end of January.

The "AEW Bacon Brawl Combo" will feature two of White Castle's bacon cheese sliders and crinkle cut fries in addition to a drink. AEW revealed multiple stars will appear in "custom content" promoting the deal, including "Timeless" Toni Storm, Brodido, Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Big Bill, on "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Collision," and the company's social media platforms. It was also revealed that limited edition AEW x White Castle luchador masks will be sold on both companies' websites, including Shop AEW, starting on January 7.

White Castle and AEW first paired up for a collaboration back in August for its "All Elite Feast" promotional meal. That deal, which was available for purchase online to be shipped to fans, helped mark the launch of White Castle's cheddar bacon cheese slider, as well as AEW's three-week residency in Philadelphia. That deal saw kits of sliders and plenty of other food, in addition to AEW collectibles, sold for $65.

Worlds End is shaping up to be a big show, with the addition of a newly returned MJF cashing in his Casino Gauntlet contract to make the AEW World Championship match at the event a fatal four-way. MJF will take on champion Samoa Joe, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Swerve Strickland. It was also revealed on Wednesday that AEW Women's Tag Team Champions The Babes of Wrath will defend their titles against TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and ROH Women's Champion Athena.