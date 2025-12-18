AEW Women's Tag Title Rematch Set For Worlds End

The Babes of Wrath, Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, made history on the Winter Is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite" back on December 10 as they defeated the Timeless Love Bombs to become the first-ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions. Now just seven days later the champions have their first set of challengers, who they will meet at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 27.

During the Holiday Bash edition of "Dynamite" on December 17, Nightingale and Cameron were involved in an eight-woman tag team match where they teamed up with the Timeless Love Bombs to take on Mercedes Mone, Athena, Marina Shafir, and Megan Bayne. The match ended with Athena hitting the O-Face on Nightingale, who fell right into a roll-up by Mone who secured the victory for her team. After the bout, Mone and Athena were backstage with Lexy Nair where they felt like a victory over the new champions should be rewarded with a title match, and that bout was made official for Worlds End shortly after as Mone and Athena will be the first challengers to The Babes of Wrath.

Two champions. One mission.@AthenaPalmer_FG & @MercedesVarnado call out the Babes of Wrath for the #AEW Women's Tag Team Titles at #AEWWorldsEnd! Watch #AEWCollision on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/bRo5Ogtf5X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2025

The match will actually be a rematch from the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament as Cameron and Nightingale got what many considered to be an upset victory over Mone and Athena in the first round, with Cameron getting the pin on Athena. However, "The Fallen Goddess" got a small measure of revenge a few weeks later when she successfully defended the ROH Women's World Championship against Cameron on an episode of "ROH on HonorClub." Mone and Athena might be more decorated as singles stars, but they have not been a regular team since being eliminated from the title deciding tournament by The Babes of Wrath, and both Cameron and Nightingale will be hoping that factor can be used to their advantage.