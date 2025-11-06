Babes Of Wrath Upset Mercedes Mone And Athena In AEW Women's Tag Tournament

The tournament to determine AEW's inaugural Women's World Championships began Wednesday, when Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, known collectively as the Babes of Wrath, locked up with the team of TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and ROH Women's World Champion Athena. After a brilliant show of tag team synergy, out-of-ring interference, and a devastating finish move, Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale walked out of the tournament's opening round with a win under their belts and all the momentum behind them.

After staking an early lead following a pre-match attack, Mone and Athena sought to continue their lead with cheap shots and strategic tag team plays. Cameron found herself receiving most of the violence, but a tag-in for Nightingale quickly turned the tides. The two teams became gridlocked soon after, with all four ladies going tit-for-tat, near-fall for near-fall.

The arrival of Billie Starkz nearly spelled disaster for Cameron and Nightingale, as Athena's minion retrieved the ROH Women's World Championship title with nefarious intent. AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, however, quickly responded, and laid out Starkz before chasing Full Gear opponent Mone out of the building. Athena was left defenseless as Nightingale flattened her with a Powerbomb. Cameron secured the Babes of Wrath's victory with "Her Finishing Move."

With this victory, Cameron and Nightingale have officially progressed to the semifinals of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament. They are set to face fellow tournament quarterfinals victors Sisters of Sin at a currently-undisclosed date. On the other side of the tournament bracket, "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa will take on the team of Alex Windsor and Riho, while Megan Bayne and Marina Shafier will take on TayJay. Both opening matches have not been scheduled as of writing.

Nearly all women involved in AEW's tag title tournament are also involved in November 12's upcoming Women's Blood and Guts match.