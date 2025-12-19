Seth Rollins Has Mixed Feelings On John Cena's Last WWE Match While Becky Lynch Cried

It's been almost a week, but fans around the world, as well as those within the professional wrestling industry, are still talking about John Cena's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event. The biggest point of contention of the entire event, however, was the ending of Cena's match against GUNTHER. The "Leader of the Cenation" tapped out to "The Ring General's" sleeper hold in the middle of the ring, something many fans in both the Capital One Arena and online were unhappy about. WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins recently spoke with Ross Tucker and DraftKings and broke down their feelings about the match's finish.

Lynch said to not bring it up, as she "can't talk about it," due to the emotion. She also said she wouldn't have tapped, personally, playing in to her on-screen character. Her husband, however, had strong feelings.

"I have so many mixed feelings on it," the former World Heavyweight Champion said. "You know, John is one of the greatest of all time and his whole thing is 'never give up.' But it didn't feel like, people were all over him for giving up, for tapping out, but it didn't feel like he was giving up. It felt like he was fading off into the sunset. Like he had done his job, he was happy to do it and he was handing the ball off. That's sort of how I felt about it. I might be in the minority on that, but at the end of the day, he smiled before he did it, so there's something poetic to that."

"He smiled. I cried. I cried tears," Lynch said.

In his first interviews following his retirement, Cena has said he is at peace with the ending. The star also said the match exceeded his expectations.