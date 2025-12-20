AEW Continental Classic 2025 Results, Collision Holiday Bash

Manchester, England saw three hours of AEW action on December 17 with the Holiday Bash edition of "AEW Dynamite," as well as the first half of "AEW Collision." However, the second half of "Collision" aired on December 20 and with it came two matches in the 2025 Continental Classic tournament, where the Gold League is as tight as it has ever been.

The show kicked off with "Jungle" Jack Perry going one-on-one with "Speedball" Mike Bailey. Perry walked into this match as the only man in the Gold League without a single point on the board, while "Speedball" was riding high on six points after two consecutive wins over Kyle Fletcher and his JetSpeed tag team partner Kevin Knight. It was a battle of who could work over their opponent's ankles more as Bailey and Perry both had awkward landings at certain points in the match, with Bailey having his knee-based offense work to his advantage to make up for it. In the end, it was actually Bailey's lack of footwear that proved to be the difference maker as Perry caught Bailey's foot and bit his toes, before delivering a Back Suplex that saw "Speedball" land on the back of his head for a pinfall victory. After the match, Luchasaurus gave Bailey a Christmas present as a consolation prize.

In the main event, Kazuchika Okada faced off with Kevin Knight, where "The Rainmaker" would only need to avoid defeat to leave Manchester as the Gold League leader. However, "The Jet" wanted to give himself the best chance of advancing in the tournament with a win after two straight losses. Okada used his big match experience to try and stay on top throughout the match, but Knight remained resilient and by the closing stages, it was actually Okada who was in danger of dropping points, and that's exactly what happened. After countering Knight's Coast-To-Coast Drop Kick with a Drop Kick of his own, Okada went to hit The Rainmaker but was caught with a surprise roll up by Knight who secured the victory and all three points.

With Knight's victory, everyone in the Gold League except for Jack Perry sits on six points as AEW heads to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City for the conclusion of the Continental Classic league phase on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day respectively.