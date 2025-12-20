AEW Star Hook Opens Up About Acting Ambitions

He might be known for being "The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" in the ring, but his demeanor and looks might open the door for him to follow the path many wrestlers before him have taken: acting. While he lives up to the first part of his nickname at the moment, the idea of Hook working his way up to become a future pinnacle champion, all while pursuing a career in Hollywood, would be a dream come true for the young star and something he confidently believes he could maintain equally.

"I think it's something that I can definitely pursue both at the same time," the former three-time FTW Champion said in his interview with "Busted Open." "I think there's plenty of examples of people doing that. I wouldn't necessarily, like, take my tone of voice to say that I like one more than the other. I also, just to remind everybody, have a character I have to uphold when it comes to pro wrestling."

At the moment, Hook has re-aligned himself with another man who knows a thing or two about the acting world, the AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. Perhaps Joe could help rather than hinder Hook's acting dreams. However, the role he'd like to land soon might change the course of this protégé-mentorship between the two.

"I would love to be a leading man. This next piece that we're shooting, I'll get the opportunity to lead, so that will be my first chance leading," he mentioned on his upcoming role. "But, really, I'm looking to get as much experience as possible and really find different ways and try different things out."

