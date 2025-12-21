Mercedes Mone Has Social Media Spiral After AEW Collision Title Loss

Much like her fellow Four Horsewoman Becky Lynch, Mercedes Mone is not taking her recent title loss very well. In Mone's case, she unsuccessfully defended the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship against Alex Windsor on Saturday's edition of "AEW Collision." Following it, she aired several grievances across social media.

Foremost, Mone pointed out that she had laid out an open challenge for a woman local to Manchester, England, the site of "Collision." Windsor, however, hails from Happisburgh, England, located five hours away. "I SAID A MF LOCAL! sHEs nOT fROm MANCHESTER ARRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR," Mone wrote on X.

Elsewhere, Mone asked Grok, the AI assistant bot of X, what exactly had happened on Collision. In response, Grok confirmed that Windsor had defeated "The CEO" by pinning her on the "Collision: Holiday Bash" special. Grok also congratulated Windsor on being the new RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion — something Mone appeared unamused by.

"Can you take back her congratulations because as I said, last week I wanted to face a local from Manchester. @grok where is Alex Windsor from?" Mone asked, to which Grok retracted its congratulatory sentiments toward Windsor.

Despite also asking AEW's social media team to delete posts about Windsor becoming the new champion, the AEW and RevPro history books will still reflect a title change occuring. Mone gained the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship by beating Mina Shirakawa in a title-for-title match also involving the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship at Wrestle Dynasty in January 2025. In the months following, Mone then defended the RevPro title against the likes of Kanji, Safire Reed, and Emersyn Jayne.