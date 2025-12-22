WWE's Seth Rollins Thinks About 'Mortality' Of His Career But Isn't Close To Retiring

There's no doubt that Seth Rollins has been one of WWE's most reliable performers over the past decade, but "The Visionary's" long stretch of severe injuries has led many fans to question if his career could end sooner rather than later. Heading into the new year, Rollins is still recovering from a legitimate shoulder injury that he suffered at Crown Jewel against Cody Rhodes, and despite inching closer towards 40 years of age, the former World Heavyweight Champion told "DraftKings" that he's confident he is years away from retirement.

"I got a lot more years left in the tank, so I'm not sure that I'm there just yet. But, I mean, I think often about, I guess, the mortality of my career because I started when I was 17, 18, and now I'm nearly 40 and I'm certainly not going till I'm 60. So, I'm almost closer to the end than the beginning ... maybe there's some urgency to do some things that I haven't done or contribute in a different way, but my last match, my last moment, that's I feel so far away that I haven't quite got there yet."

Today, it's become the norm for WWE talent to still perform at a high level in their 40s, with major stars such as Finn Balor, AJ Styles and Asuka being some of the promotion's most heavily featured competitors on a week-to-week basis. Rollins will officially turn 40-years-old in May, but he's scheduled to return to injury before then, having revealed that he's aiming to step back inside the ring ahead of WrestleMania 42 in April.

