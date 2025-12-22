AEW Dynamite & Collision Spoilers: Continental Classic Semi-Finals Set & More

This past weekend, AEW taped both "Dynamite on 34th Street" and "Christmas Collision" this past Saturday and Sunday at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom. And the spoilers, courtesy of Fightful, reveal both tapings have plenty of twists and turns in store. "Dynamite on 34th Street" saw Jack Perry defeat PAC in the C2's Gold League, while CMLL star Mascara Dorada defeated Roderick Strong and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Orange Cassidy in the Blue League. As a result, Takeshita clinched a birth in the C2 semi-finals, while Perry's win put everyone in the Gold League at 6 points heading into "Collision."

During "Collision," Takeshita would defeat Dorada to clinch first place in the Blue League, eliminating Dorada in the process. Other Blue League action saw Roderick Strong pick up his only three points in the tournament by defeating Claudio Castagnoli, while Jon Moxley prevailed over Orange Cassidy. Those results allowed Moxley to reach 9 points, eliminating Cassidy and Castagnoli to secure second place in the Blue League.

Meanwhile, the Gold League action saw Kyle Fletcher defeat Perry, PAC and Kevin Knight wrestle to a draw, and Kazuchika Okada defeat Speedball Mike Bailey in the main event. This resulted in Fletcher and Okada finishing with nine points each, allowing them to reach the semi-finals. Via his win over Okada during Night One of the C2, Fletcher won the Gold League; as a result, he will face Moxley in one of the two semi-finals, while Okada and Takeshita will finally collide, after months of tension, in the other semi-finals match.