AEW Dynamite & Collision Spoilers: Continental Classic Semi-Finals Set & More
This past weekend, AEW taped both "Dynamite on 34th Street" and "Christmas Collision" this past Saturday and Sunday at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom. And the spoilers, courtesy of Fightful, reveal both tapings have plenty of twists and turns in store. "Dynamite on 34th Street" saw Jack Perry defeat PAC in the C2's Gold League, while CMLL star Mascara Dorada defeated Roderick Strong and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Orange Cassidy in the Blue League. As a result, Takeshita clinched a birth in the C2 semi-finals, while Perry's win put everyone in the Gold League at 6 points heading into "Collision."
During "Collision," Takeshita would defeat Dorada to clinch first place in the Blue League, eliminating Dorada in the process. Other Blue League action saw Roderick Strong pick up his only three points in the tournament by defeating Claudio Castagnoli, while Jon Moxley prevailed over Orange Cassidy. Those results allowed Moxley to reach 9 points, eliminating Cassidy and Castagnoli to secure second place in the Blue League.
Meanwhile, the Gold League action saw Kyle Fletcher defeat Perry, PAC and Kevin Knight wrestle to a draw, and Kazuchika Okada defeat Speedball Mike Bailey in the main event. This resulted in Fletcher and Okada finishing with nine points each, allowing them to reach the semi-finals. Via his win over Okada during Night One of the C2, Fletcher won the Gold League; as a result, he will face Moxley in one of the two semi-finals, while Okada and Takeshita will finally collide, after months of tension, in the other semi-finals match.
New Dynamite Diamond Ring Winner, New Matches Announced For Worlds End
In non-C2 news, Bandido defeated Ricochet on "Dynamite" to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring, and secure an AEW World Championship match at "Dynamite: Maximum Carnage" on January 14. Also featured was a face to face confrontation between Jamie Hayter and Kris Statlander ahead of their AEW Women's World Championship match at Worlds End, and an Elite segment where the Young Bucks announced they wouldn't be cleared for the rest of 2025, allowing Kenny Omega to "take care of something on his own."
"Dynamite" also featured a significant development regarding the four-way match for the AEW World Championship between Samoa Joe, "Hangman" Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, and MJF. After raking his Worlds End opponents over the coals last week, MJF got some comeuppance in the form of an attack by Page and Strickland, who also lit into him with promos of his own. While Joe was not there in person, he too cut a promo on his Worlds End opponents, vowing to retian the title.
As for the rest of "Collision," the show featured the returns of Kyle O'Reilly, who provided an update on his injury status and gave Roderick Strong a pep talk ahead of his match with Castagnoli, and Darby Allin, who was attacked by Gabe Kidd. Allin later recovered and brawled with Kidd, setting up another Worlds End match. The PPV card appeared to be rounded out by FTR, who announced they would defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn of the Bang Bang Gang in a Chicago Street Fight.