AEW Announces Dynamite & Collision Special Episodes For Hammerstein Ballroom Return

The Christmas schedule for AEW has officially been confirmed as the stars of All Elite Wrestling will be celebrating the holiday season in New York City at the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan.

🎄 THIS DECEMBER! AEW returns to the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom @ManhattanCenter in New York City, for an epic Holiday Celebration! • #AEWDynamite on 34th St – Sat, Dec 20

• Christmas #AEWCollision – Sun, Dec 21 Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale... pic.twitter.com/tHHbnqIoep — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2025

In an official post on the company's X (formerly known as Twitter) account, it was announced that "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" will be returning to the iconic venue for a second consecutive year. "Dynamite on 34th Street" will take place on Saturday, December 20, while "Christmas Collision" will take place the day after on Sunday, December 21, giving the AEW roster a chance to celebrate the holidays with their friends and family before jetting off to Chicago, Illinois on December 27 for the Worlds End pay-per-view.

At the time of writing, it is not yet known if the shows will air live on December 20 and 21 respectively, or if they will be taped to air later in the week as last year's episode of "Dynamite on 34th Street" was a taped episode that aired on Christmas Day. Tickets for both shows will go on sale on November 24, with a Premium Seating Early Access sale taking place on November 18, and an official AEW pre-sale taking place on November 20.

The 2024 residency in the Hammerstein Ballroom proved to be a huge success for both AEW and Ring of Honor. The ROH Final Battle pay-per-view kicked off the residency, featuring the return of both Bandido and Nigel McGuinness to ROH, as well Komander becoming the ROH World Television Champion. "Christmas Collision" and "Dynamite on 34th Street" took place over the next two days, featuring the final league matches of the 2024 Continental Classic tournament. The residency concluded with the special "New Year's Smash" edition of "AEW Rampage," which ended up being the final episode of the show before it was canceled as it was not included in the new media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery that kicked off at the start of 2025.