Roxanne Perez Reveals Which WWE Storyline Made Her 'Fall In Love' With Pro Wrestling

Every performer has a moment or match that inspired them to pursue a career in the professional wrestling, whether it was Hulk Hogan slamming Andre The Giant, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin hitting "The Stunner" on Vince McMahon, or Sting debuting "The Crow" in WCW. However, for somebody has young as Roxanne Perez, who entered the business at just 16 years of age, a more recent generation led her to romanticize about the sport, as John Cena's match with The Rock at WrestleMania 28 kickstarted her career in the industry.

"'Once in a Lifetime.' That storyline was actually what made me fall in love with pro wrestling. So the fact that I got to be a part of something with him on his retirement tour is just absolute insanity. When people ask me if I thought that all of this would be happening, if I'd be in the WWE, I say yes and no, because I did always think that I would make it here. Something always told me that I would make it possible. But I never expected all of these crazy things to come with it, like being in the ring with John Cena and giving him my finisher."

In Cena's second last match of his career at Survivor Series against Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship, Perez had the opportunity to deliver "Pop Rox" to the 17-time World Champion, who helped "Dirty Dom" win back the title.

