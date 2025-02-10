The Most Surprising Losses Of John Cena's WWE Career

Sixteen-time world champion John Cena has already had a legendary career in WWE, and is certainly a first-ballot Hall of Famer even before completing his final run in his 2025 WWE retirement tour. Cena has done it all, including getting over the "Doctor of Thuganomics" gimmick, winning both the Royal Rumble in 2008 and the Money in the Bank contract in 2012, and has headlined WrestleMania five times. He has even made a wildly successful transition into Hollywood. He's also a world record holder outside of the ring, with the most wishes granted for the Make-A-Wish program at over 650.

Despite never officially turning heel in the ring, Cena hasn't always been loved in WWE by the fans, earning himself the nickname "Super Cena" for how strongly he was booked. Throughout his career, he defeated the likes of Triple H, Batista, Big Show, Booker T, Randy Orton, and more, with some notable "squash matches" many fans remember today, like defeating the entire Nexus at SummerSlam in 2010. Even though he's had major victories between the ropes, including all those championship wins, he's also suffered some big losses.

Cena is continuing his retirement tour by looking for his first televised singles victory since 2018. Throughout the years, he's gone through different types of defeat, from the embarrassing, like taking a loss to a Z-list celebrity, and another to John Laurinaitis, to the straight shocking, like most recently, coming in second in the Royal Rumble in 2025 after being pushed off the ring apron by winner Jey Uso.