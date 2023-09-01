Backstage Update On John Cena's WWE Return

John Cena's WWE return during the Hollywood strikes surprised many, including the company, if new reports are to be believed. According to Fightful Select, some writers, producers, and other WWE staff heard the strikes brought Cena in and WWE reached an agreement with him due to his open availability.

A higher-up within WWE told the outlet that if the strikes end when Cena is appearing on WWE television, any storylines involving him will be wrapped up and Cena will return to his Hollywood projects. There is no concern about him missing advertised dates in the event the strike ends.

Cena is scheduled to work a number of "SmackDown" tapings during this run with WWE. Fightful noted that doesn't necessarily mean he'll appear on TV, as WWE had him around for dates a few years ago, but kept him off TV without explanation.

Cena is set to appear on Friday's Payback go-home episode of "SmackDown" in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The Payback event is being held in Pittsburgh on Saturday. Cena is returning to WWE for the first time since Money in the Bank at the beginning of July when he made a surprise appearance and delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Grayson Waller, but it is unclear what WWE has lined up for him.

It has been confirmed the star will be hosting Make-A-Wish children and their families in each city where he is scheduled to appear. Cena's current schedule also has him attending the WWE Superstar Spectacle in India on September 8, but exactly what he will do on the show has not been revealed.