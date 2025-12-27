John Cena Remembers Advice Given By The Late Eddie Guerrero

Everyone in the pro wrestling industry seems to have a story of Eddie Guerrero, which has been one of the direct causes for how his memory has been kept alive across the twenty years since his sudden passing. During his first interview since retiring, John Cena recalled the advice he received from Guerrero early in his career, that he carried until his retirement last weekend.

"Those nights that a thousand folks show up? You do everything in your living power to give them the absolute best show you can, so that the next time? 1500 people show up, so you do double the effort so that the next time, 3000 people," Cena recalled during his appearance on Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast, noting how Guerrero was big into compound interest when it came to fans, and often prioritized getting through to one fan at a time.

Cena went on to paint a picture of how you simply can't get to the top in pro wrestling after just one night, but that even when you get your shot at the top, you have to figure out how to stay there.

Cena has remained at the top of wrestling for decades, but the former WWE Champion recently hung up his trademark jorts, following a crushing loss to former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event 42.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.