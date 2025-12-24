Kyle Fletcher Reflects On Shaving His Head During AEW Feud Against Will Ospreay

Amidst his feud against Will Ospreay, former Aussie Open stablemate Kyle Fletcher tried to set himself apart from Ospreay, especially since he was simply considered to be his lackey. To demonstrate this, Fletcher shaved his hair on screen.

"I was getting sick of my hair, my blonde hair, and was wanting to change it anyway," Fletcher simply said during an interview on "Insight," adding that he pitched the idea to Tony Khan as a metaphor for shedding the skin of being in Ospreay's shadow. "I hadn't had, like, a buzzed head since I was five- or six-year-old, so I had never seen the shape of my head as an adult."

Fletcher was nervous about how he'd end up looking, but was adamant that he didn't want to look like Ospreay anymore. At first, he took it as a compliment, but eventually realized the comparisons were too many, too often. However, shaving his didn't stop comparisons; it simply changed which star to which he was being compared.

"After shaving the head, I got a lot of Randy Orton's, and it's like the same feeling of: at first, that's really cool, that's a great comparison, but I really want to start carving my own path, and I don't want to be the second 'anybody' else."

Since shaving his head, Fletcher has been the AEW TNT Champion and even challenged Hangman Page for the AEW World Title earlier this year.

