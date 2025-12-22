Kevin Nash On GUNTHER's WWE Raw Promo: 'I Was Really Disappointed'

The discourse over the ending of John Cena's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event, a tap out loss to "The Ring General" GUNTHER, continues well after the company left Capital One Arena, but there is one WWE legend who wasn't thrilled with the follow-through. On an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, Hall of Famer Kevin Nash explained he was disappointed in GUNTHER's entrance and performance on the episode of "WWE Raw" after he retired the 17-time champion.

Nash explained that there was only one finish possible, and that was for Cena to tap, because there wasn't any other direction to take things on "Raw" with Cena not there the following Monday. With that said, he still wasn't thrilled by GUNTHER's promo that opened the show.

"I was envisioning when GUNTHER came out on Monday that he would walk to the ring, he would show absolutely no emotion," Nash explained. "He was kind of glad-handing it. I thought that was wrong... I thought that if he would have went out, got underneath the bottom rope, was handed the microphone. If he would have cut a promo in German and then started to walk toward the aisleway as he was leaving, and then realized, 'Oh s***' and he came back and he goes, 'For those of you that don't speak German, what I was saying was, I tapped him out like a b****.' Let the mic drop, walk out. That f****** place. He would've had heat. Gotta have heat, man."

Following GUNTHER's promo, he was told to leave the arena by "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce. He was then confronted by AJ Styles, though spoilers for Monday's taped episode of the show have him facing off against someone else.

