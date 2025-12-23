WWE Raw 12/22/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

We all know that the women's division carries "WWE Raw." We all know that Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have some of the most organic and intense chemistry to come of any tag team on the WWE roster, male or female. We all know that Asuka and Kairi Sane share the same bond. We all know that the RHIYO/Kabuki Warriors storyline has, along with the rest of the women's tag teams emerging on both "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," brought some much, much-needed attention to WWE's gaunt women's tag division.

We know all that, and yet Ripley, SKY, Asuka, and Sane continue to impress me with their work.

First off, hats off to the women for putting on a decently long bout. You'd be hard-pressed to find a decent, full women's match nowadays on weekly WWE programming, but Ripley and Asuka had a very good match that showcased both women's in-ring excellence. Ripley has always been equal parts agile and strong — has played both powerhouse and agile in-ring technician — but her strength in both in-ring departments was beautifully brought out by Asuka's striking and submission prowess. Both women looked incredibly strong in that ring: both as individuals and as partners in a wild in-ring dance. I also have to give my flowers to Sane, who has always been sort of an afterthought in her partnership with Asuka. I think she is really becoming a star in and of herself: her unhinged, unbridled loyalty to Asuka, especially after her convincing performances of regret and uncertainty during the initial SKY/Kabuki Warriors split, has made her infinitely more entertaining.

While the match itself was a strong start to "Raw," I particularly enjoyed how it ended. Despite not being medically cleared, SKY rushed out to the ring to neutralize Sane and even the odds in Ripley's favor, only to take a nasty bump onto her bandaged back. SKY's always been good at selling — tonight was no exception, but Ripley's emotional sell of SKY's pain augmented it. Again, it's that insane chemistry these two have. There are emotional stakes in their relationship. The care between them is so intense and perfectly displayed. RHIYO has been the most genuine pairing WWE has come up with in recent memory.

Asuka getting the win here was the cherry on top. I'm not the biggest fan of the roll-up on principle, but for the opportunistic heel Asuka, it fit. RHIYO got their moment (I can only hope WWE doesn't plan on breaking them up soon), the Kabuki Warriors got a win, and we all got a great opening segment out of it. We all know that the women's division carried "Raw," but RHIYO and the Kabuki Warriors proved it once again.

Written by Angeline Phu