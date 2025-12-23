AAA's Konnan Criticizes John Cena's WWE Retirement Run

Konnan has criticized the way John Cena was booked on his WWE retirement tour, saying that he shouldn't have lost so many matches.

Cena lost two of his last three singles matches in WWE, first dropping the Intercontinental title to Dominik Mysterio and then to Gunther in the final match of his career. While speaking on his "Keepin' it 100" podcast, Konnan questioned the decision to have Cena lose so many matches and pointed out why he may have agreed to do it.

"Why is this guy losing to everybody? And don't give me that it's a time-honored tradition ... I mean, you lose to everybody on your way out? And I don't know, if maybe at the beginning Cena was known for holding people back, and on his way out, he wanted to be known for, you know, putting people over, so people will always talk good about him. But, dude, to lose all your matches, I did not like that," he said. "I was not a fan of his first promos because we'd heard those promos before from other people. So, there's no originality in it. I think Rock's the guy that really messed everything up. When they didn't want to go with Roman, and he just took his ball and went home. Cena was very professional because he went with it, even though I thought it hurt his career."

Konnan argued that fans paid a lot of money to see Cena's last few matches, with all of the events being sold out, and thinks that fans wouldn't have been happy to see him lose. He feels WWE creative may have tried to swerve the audience with the way they booked Cena, which he doesn't agree with.

"The way they booked him, it's almost like he had heat with the office," he said. "It's almost like they [WWE creative] got too cute. They dropped the ball, bro. Literally and figuratively."

Cena and WWE CCO Triple H were reportedly the people who decided Cena's outcome in the final match of his career.