John Cena Reflects On Creative Challenges Of WWE Retirement Run

So many interactions from John Cena's farewell tour this year will be seen as teachable moments for other wrestlers and their creative directors in the future. While many are on the fence about how "The Last Real Champion's" retirement showcase went this year, including his own father, Mr. Cena, only John can explain it from his own experience of leading the Cenation for 23 years. In his first sit-down interview since retiring, John breaks his silence on every pivotal moment of his retirement, from the sentimental aftermath of his inevitable retirement announcement, to breaking up with us, to rekindling our relationship with him, to watching him close the book on his career with a tap out, criticism on how creative booked it all has made its rounds throughout. But the "Never Give Up" expounder doesn't want you to look at WWE's creative team in a bad light.

"We all have our own way of doing it. And what I love about the past year is so many people have been critical about so many moments and blamed it on this 'fictitious' book, or like, creative direction. This always happens," Cena noted on Cody Rhodes' podcast, "What Do You Wanna Talk About." "In my 23 years of time under tension, creative has changed so many times. That is the nature of the business. It is also okay for us to say we have a lot of eyes, we want to make a moment because we don't know... You can't tell if someone's gonna run with it."