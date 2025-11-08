How John Cena's Dad Would Have Booked His WWE Retirement Tour Differently

The opinions on how John Cena's retirement tour have come in from far and wide across the wrestling landscape, with thoughts from fans, journalists, fellow workers themselves, and now—Cena's own father. Yes, much like the jilted little league father who thinks the seldom-used left fielder (usually named Duncan or something like that) would've been league MVP if only the coach utilized him differently, most proud poppas think they could have handled their kid's management far better than those who were entrusted to do so, and John Cena Sr. is no different.

Hey, maybe he's right. After all, Mr. Cena is known to be a lifelong wrestling fan, which you might say makes him about as qualified as most of us until you realize he's been a longtime promoter, commentator, and in-ring talent in the New England independent circuit—and he's even worked a handful of matches! (which makes him about as qualified as, like, six of you). Everyone's got a take on the matter and that of the elder Cena has made the rounds recently, primarily from an interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone on "Unskripted."

Of course, Cena Sr. is not alone in his criticism of the booking of his son's swan song. In fact, most wrestling aficionados and fanatics will agree that his heel turn, while perhaps fun and shocking in the moment, went sideways quickly (maybe thanks to The Rock, the lack of an actual plan, Travis Scott, or one and all). His thoughts on this final run aren't all bad, to be fair, and he is comprehensive in sharing what he felt about everything from the positives to the heel turn, The Rock's involvement and then lack thereof, Cena's interactions with Cody Rhodes, getting squashed by Brock Lesnar and what he'd do differently, and more.

Unlike little Duncan's dad on the baseball field, with some actual wrestling know-how in his back pocket, the right thing to do is hear this father out, and that's what we'll do today for Mr. Cena.