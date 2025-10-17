Backstage News On Potential Direction For John Cena Heading Into WWE Survivor Series

After John Cena defeated AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in an epic final match together, the "Never Seen 17" just has four dates left remaining on his retirement tour, with Survivor Series on November 29 being his last ever scheduled premium live event. Over the last few months, many have speculated that Cena would be involved in the Men's WarGames match at the show, but according to Dave Meltzer in a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the 48-year-old could potentially be challenging for a title at the event.

The one championship that's eluded Cena throughout his entire career has been the Intercontinental Title, and Meltzer is reporting that the idea of the Hollywood star challenging Dominik Mysterio for the gold at Survivor Series has been discussed backstage. If Cena were to capture the title, it would finally make him a Grand Slam Champion after having won the WWE Championship, United States Championship and WWE Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions throughout his career.

Additionally, Meltzer noted that the Intercontinental Title could be involved in Cena's retirement match on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event, with GUNTHER challenging for the belt and being the veteran's final opponent. Earlier this month, it was reported that a tournament would be held in the near future to determine the opponent for Cena's last match, and "The Ring General" is currently the rumored name to win the competition. If GUNTHER were to retire Cena and win the Intercontinental Title, it would be the second time that the Austrian star has held the championship after making history the first time around by becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all-time.