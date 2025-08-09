Cody Rhodes Remembers Getting A 'Potato' From Travis Scott At WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE's Cody Rhodes has discussed the punch he got from rapper Travis Scott and why he isn't angry with him for it.

At Elimination Chamber, The Rock and John Cena attacked Rhodes, and Scott — who had accompanied The Rock to the ring — also got in on the action and landed a blow to Rhodes' face, busting his eardrum. During his recent appearance on "Hot Ones," Rhodes revealed the damage that Scott's vicious blow did to him, but also stated why he is not upset with it.

"I wish I could tell you it wasn't true because I wanted anyone else to have the credit for that," said Rhodes when he was asked if it was true that Scott busted his eardrum. "So you got Rock in the ring and you've got Cena in the ring, but my man Travis — who nothing but love for — he has a big old hand. So yes, it did bust my eardrum. If anyone ever wonders why I didn't slap him or hit him with a Cross Rhodes — he's gracing us with his presence. At wrestling right now, we're getting all these fun folks, but years ago, it wasn't that easy. And now here he comes, I want you to come back, man. Our house is your house. Maybe swing less."

When asked to explain what a "potato" means in pro wrestling parlance, Rhodes described what Scott did to him as the perfect definition of it.

"Travis Scott [imitates a punch]. So, a potato is when you're openly feeding. Here I am. I'm running in. Super kick me. And that person clocks you. The kick goes through your jaw. You get popped in the, you know [face], this area. We ought to be careful of the teeth, the nose, the eyes. A potato often elicits a receipt," he said.

Rhodes did give Scott his receipt, which happened in "The American Nightmare's" match with John Cena at WrestleMania 41, which was also the rapper's last WWE appearance.