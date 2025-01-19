John Cena's Dad Names World Champ His Son Should Challenge After WWE Royal Rumble Win

For the final time in his in-ring career, John Cena will enter the Men's Royal Rumble, this time in hopes of capturing his 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41. Should Cena win the Royal Rumble, he has the option to pursue one of two main roster world titles — that being the WWE World Heavyweight and Undisputed WWE Championship, held by GUNTHER and Cody Rhodes, respectively. While speaking on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Cena's father revealed which champion he'd prefer to see his son challenge.

"GUNTHER," said John Cena Sr. "Nothing against Cody Rhodes, I have nothing but good words for Cody. If you remember when Randy Orton was kicking the stuffing out of me, it was Cody Rhodes that came down and tried to make the save. So I have nothing but good words for Cody Rhodes, [but] I just think that GUNTHER right now is at the peak of his career. He's the best of the best.

"That's not taking anything away from Cody Rhodes, because certainly down the road I'd love to see Rhodes against GUNTHER, winner-take-[all]. I'd love to see that happen at some point, but I would think that GUNTHER versus Cena would be the match. I think that's the person you should face, the best of the best."

According to John Cena Sr., the in-ring styles of GUNTHER and Cena Jr. would greatly complement each other, as "The Ring General" is a technician, whereas his son "get[s] in and do[es] his thing." As for the potential finish of this match, Cena Sr. foresees his son laying out GUNTHER with his signature Attitude Adjustment for the win.

Currently, creative plans reportedly call for Cena to battle Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. As always though, plans are subject to change.

