Wheeler Yuta Explains What He's Learned From AEW Mentors Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley

AEW's Wheeler Yuta has grown as a wrestler under the tutelage of his experienced Blackpool Combat Club partners, and he has compared what he learned from former member Bryan Danielson with current member and leader Jon Moxley.

Yuta's addition to BCC helped him get more airtime on AEW television, as well as learn from some of the best in the business. While he admitted that Danielson had to be kicked out of the group, he also stated he learned a lot from him.

"There's so many things that he [Danielson] taught me. It's really tough to like narrow down one. All these little technique things that he used to show me and just kind of — I think that him and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club really kind of taught me how to be a professional. You know, I was like a young guy coming up, he talked to me about things that no one even thinks about, like saving my money and how to present myself as a professional and be a good representative of the company, and things like that," he said to "The Wrestling Classic."

Danielson is regarded as one of the best in-ring technicians of his generation, so it's no surprise that Yuta learned a thing or two about in-ring moves and techniques from him.

"Obviously, all the techniques in the ring, like the Busaiku Knee, which I use now, the cattle mutilation, which I use now. Even just like little things, like — there's a point where we were cleaning up my Quarter Nelson and stuff like that. So there's so many things that I could say about him, and yeah, he was really a positive influence on my career," declared Yuta.

In his time with BCC/Death Riders, Yuta has won the AEW World Trios Championship as well as the ROH Pure title.