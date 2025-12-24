FKA Enzo Amore On Post-WWE Life: 'Moses Had To Go Through A Lot Too'

"Honestly, man, I couldn't have told you; it was God's plan, bro. There was just no way for me to explain what I went through when I left [WWE]," Arndt explained when asked how he got involved with 4th Rope. "There was no [other] place I wanted to be. I mean, New York, New York. That's it. You know, the city in my backyard. I never wanted to go to WCW."

Based on his admiration for Westside Gunn and Smoke DZA, it's not entirely surprising to hear what Arndt has to say about wrestling in other major promotions, specifically AEW, where his longtime friend and former tag-team partner, Big Bill, currently is signed to.

"AEW was something that I considered. I reached out. They had no interest," he admitted. "I'm at a point where if it's 'f**k me,' it's 'f**k you!' I mean, what do I care? What are you going to [do]? Cancel me?" Arndt proclaimed that he's got nothing to lose and has already lost everything, so he treats people the same way they treat him.

However, not everything Arndt had to say was defiant in nature, as he proclaimed that he isn't bitter about what happened to him and has realized a lot more about the industry since. "I also am all-knowing in the fact that you got to – it takes two to tango in this business, so you can't work with anybody if they don't want to work with you," he noted.

