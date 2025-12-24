FKA Enzo Amore On Post-WWE Life: 'Moses Had To Go Through A Lot Too'
Pro wrestler Eric Arndt (also known as Real1, formerly known as Enzo Amore) has been carving a place for himself out on the independent circuit ever since controversially parting ways with WWE in 2018. His journey hasn't been easy, but according to Real1, it's akin to the struggles biblical figure Moses faced across his life.
"Unwaveringly, my confidence has never left. My opportunities got squandered," he recalled during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." "I got cancelled, I got s**t on by the world, and I got told I was one thing. But, to that point, I love to inspire those who have to persevere and go through things. You know, Moses had to leave Egypt, and he had to go in the desert, and you know, he had to go through something to come back and say, 'Alright, here's what time it is now.'"
Arndt then claimed that he's gone through hell, and at this stage, people have to go through him if they want him out of the way. He also expressed how he's moving the needle within the 4th Rope Wrestling promotion, an indie led by rapper Westside Gunn, and praised those who work around him, specifically Gunn and co-founder Smoke DZA.
Real1 also expressed that he never wanted to leave WWE
"Honestly, man, I couldn't have told you; it was God's plan, bro. There was just no way for me to explain what I went through when I left [WWE]," Arndt explained when asked how he got involved with 4th Rope. "There was no [other] place I wanted to be. I mean, New York, New York. That's it. You know, the city in my backyard. I never wanted to go to WCW."
Based on his admiration for Westside Gunn and Smoke DZA, it's not entirely surprising to hear what Arndt has to say about wrestling in other major promotions, specifically AEW, where his longtime friend and former tag-team partner, Big Bill, currently is signed to.
"AEW was something that I considered. I reached out. They had no interest," he admitted. "I'm at a point where if it's 'f**k me,' it's 'f**k you!' I mean, what do I care? What are you going to [do]? Cancel me?" Arndt proclaimed that he's got nothing to lose and has already lost everything, so he treats people the same way they treat him.
However, not everything Arndt had to say was defiant in nature, as he proclaimed that he isn't bitter about what happened to him and has realized a lot more about the industry since. "I also am all-knowing in the fact that you got to – it takes two to tango in this business, so you can't work with anybody if they don't want to work with you," he noted.
