Nic Nemeth Explains Why He Sees AEW As A True Alternative To WWE

Ever since WWE absorbed WCW, many fans have been in doubt that another promotion could ever rise to its level again. When TNA came into existence in the early 2000s, WWE quickly proved why it was bigger, and it has stayed the dominant promotion even with AEW coming into play in 2019.

TNA has lately been making waves, slowly building itself back from the shambles the promotion was in, but even Nic Nemeth believes that AEW is still the true alternative to WWE. "People wanted an alternative to WWE, six, eight, ten years ago. They wanted an alternative. You have an absolute alternative in AEW – whether you like it or not – it is an absolute," he opined during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," noting that AEW prioritizes action over several drawn-out segments. "When you have a goal that I like no matter what, like, 'Oh? You're fighting for a title?' That's a story sometimes, too!"

Nemeth further praised AEW's utilization of tournaments, especially considering that this isn't something that WWE has been doing outside of the King of the Ring. Additionally, he expressed that there are built-in stories to these tournaments, like the reason for why the wrestlers are in the tournaments and want to advance, which he personally enjoys seeing unfold. Specifically, he praised the bout between Roderick Strong and Jon Moxley. "It felt like I'd missed the first ten seconds of a main event of an MMA fight," he recalled. "I knew Roddy, you know, he can do anything in the world, and he's good at it, and I knew him and Moxley would go back and forth."

