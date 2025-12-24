Blake Monroe Gets Second Chance At WWE NXT NA Women's Title

Thea Hail sent shockwaves throughout the professional wrestling world when she dethroned the dominant Blake Monroe for the "NXT" Women's North American Championship, but, just like the movies, the monster is never dead the first time. Former champion Monroe is hell-bent on getting her rematch, as of Tuesday's episode of "NXT," new titleholder Hail has made the match official for New Year's Evil.

Monroe interrupted the new champion's heartfelt address to the "NXT" audience Tuesday, and, with melancholic voice cracks and whines, called Hail's title win a "mistake" and an "inconvenience" she has to deal with. Monroe initially pressured Hail to return her title, but Hail claimed that she rightfully won the title. Monroe rebuffed Hail's claims to legitimacy, and claimed that the referee responsible for her reign-ending three-count had "no idea what he was doing." Monroe continued to push for her rematch, to which Hail acquiesced, and gave her the match at New Year's Evil. Monroe snarled at the pity offer, and rebuffed Hail before throwing a forearm to the champion's face. The two women were quickly separated by "NXT" officials, and Hail was left holding her title high to end the segment.

The sudden and controversial nature of Hail's win has been scrutinized by wrestling professionals and fans alike, with the most recent reports claiming that Hail's win was a fluke. As of writing, reports suggest that Monroe is due to regain the title, but whether that will happen in their upcoming rematch or at a future date is unclear.

Monroe and Hail's "NXT" Women's North American title rematch will take place on "NXT" New Years Evil, slated for January 6, 2026.