Backstage News On Whether Blake Monroe Is Expected To Regain WWE NXT Women's NA Title

It was the shocker of all shockers last Tuesday when Thea Hail defeated Blake Monroe to become the new WWE NXT Women's North American Champion. Most of the shock was because the moment reportedly wasn't supposed to happen; instead, plans called for Monroe to successfully defend her championship against Hail, only Monroe was unable to kick out as planned. This resulted in "NXT" moving quickly to add a backstage segment involving Hail, Monroe, and Jordynne Grace later that night, and reportedly a changing of immediate plans going forward.

But while imminent plans were shuffled around, others wondered if the result would have long-term effects, questioning whether Monroe would be winning back the championship she wasn't supposed to lose, or if WWE would instead choose to go with Hail in the spot. Sean Ross Sapp was asked that very question during a recent Fightful "Select Answers," and stated he believed Monroe would be winning the championship back shortly. Though he recognized that WWE could pull off a "super swerve" and keep the title on Hail, Sapp remained firm in his expectation that Monroe would regain the title due to previous plans having Monroe as Women's North American Champion.

Both Hail and Monroe are expected to appear on tonight's episode of "NXT," which was taped a week ago in order to avoid holding shows over the holidays. While it's not clear whether a Hail vs. Monroe rematch will be announced for the show, a rematch would fit for the upcoming TV special New Years Evil, which will kick off "NXT" for the year of 2026 on January 6.