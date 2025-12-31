Jim Ross On GUNTHER Winning John Cena's Last WWE Match: 'It Was The Right Call'

Despite claiming that he couldn't envision John Cena as the massive star he is today, Jim Ross still praised "The Champ," and admitted that he was drawn to him and knew he would become a big deal in WWE.

"I told [Vince], I said: 'I just found a guy that'll be – headline WrestleMania. I just found a kid that's got all the intangibles that we look for,'" Ross recalled, citing that Cena had all the qualities they look for, specifically being a team player and having experience being in a locker room. "Vince thought I was crazy, he said, 'You're just sleep deprived' or some s**t!"

Ross added that all the talk about Cena has brought back many of his memories scouting him for WWE years ago.

"He deserves everything that he's earned. And I stressed the word 'earned,'" the veteran maintained. Ross then pivoted back to the final match, praising GUNTHER for his body transformation and suggesting that he has an incredible work ethic while calling him a blessing to the promotion. "I think [WWE] did the right thing," he noted. "I'm a big fan of his. I'm a big fan of his! I guarantee you one thing: of all – of everybody on the WWE roster, and they got some great talent, but if I had a territory and I just won the lottery and I'm gonna start my own territory and I'm gonna do a draft, I promise you: GUNTHER will be at the very near of the top echelon...of my draft."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.